The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay tries to explain why what Martin Scorsese said about Marvel movies is right, and that probably won’t ruffle any feathers at all. Plus, Eddie Murphy and some of the cast of Dolemite is My Name talk about making the movie, blaxploitation, and more, and Tig Notaro tries to figure out who Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is in a new Under a Rock.

Thomas Flight put together this video essay to explore Martin Scorsese’s incendiary criticism of the movie of Marvel Studios, as well as blockbuster filmmaking in general. Scorsese contends these movies are different than what cinema is, and while that’s all in the eye of the beholder, his core arguments and concerns about these movies and their place in cinema history do raise valid concerns.

Next up, Netflix got the cast of Dolemite Is My Name together for a roundtable discussion about the legacy of the film’s subject, comedian and blaxploitation star Rudy Ray More. Eddie Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, Keegan-Michael Key, and Titus Burgess all partake in this 23-minute discussion.

Finally, comedian Tig Notaro still doesn’t know a lot about pop culture, but she’s doing her best to learn a bit more with the Funny or Die web series Under a Rock. Here, she tries to figure out who Game of Thrones star Lena Headey. The actress generally doesn’t like interviews, so it’s cool that she sat down to partake in this little bit of fun.