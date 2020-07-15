The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the visual effects that bring Iron Man to life on the big screen have evolved from the character’s first movie in 2008 through the past decade. Plus, watch the famous “Steamed Hams” scene from The Simpsons recreated as a music video mash-up with A-Ha’s “Take on Me,” and learn how to draw a Disney castle from a Disney Imagineer.

First up, Avengers: Endgame brought Tony Stark’s reign as Iron Man to an end, and the character has evolved plenty over the years. More specifically, the visual effects used to bring the superhero to life have only gotten more advanced, and you can see how the armored Avenger has been brought to life over the years with always-changing, state-of-the-art visual effects in this VFX timeline from Insider.

Next, the famous “Steamed Hams” scene from The Simpsons has been giving many makeovers over the years, but this one is definitely one of the best. Taking a cue from A-Ha’s famous music video for their song “Take On Me,” the scene is recreated with animated pencil sketches, full-on colored animation, and even some computer animation. Thanks to the YouTube channel bad puns for making it.

Finally, Disney brought in their own Imagineer Amy Young to give you a detailed instruction video on how to draw Disney castle. Who better to help you create a piece of classic Disney magic than one of the people who helps bring it to life in Disney’s theme parks? Just makre sure you have 45 minutes to spare, because it’s quite the detailed tutorial.