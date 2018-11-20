The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at some of the biggest disappointments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 10 years of movies. Plus, see if you can decipher a secret code found in the new making of Stranger Things book, and Ralph Breaks the Internet stars John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, ScreenCrush runs through some of the biggest disappointments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. For example, the climactic fight between Red Skull and Captain America, the death of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and multiple directors being fired over the years are all missteps in the MCU so far.

Next, in case you haven’t heard, there’s a new book called Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-the-Scenes Companion, and within the pages of the book lies a secret code that needs deciphering. The sleuths at Nerdist have picked out all the important pieces, but it’s up to you to figure out what it means.



Finally, before Ralph Breaks the Internet hits theaters this week, stars John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman sat down for Wired to participate in their signature autocomplete interview. How did John C. Reilly meet Will Ferrell? Is Sarah Silverman now a Disney princess? Did John C. Reilly really play drums in Step Brothers? Get the answers to those questions and more.