The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at the intense opening sequence of A Quiet Place that expertly sets the suspenseful stage and provides exposition mostly through visuals. Plus, a featurette explores the making of the Luke Cage soundtrack and Stephen Colbert manages to connect Lord of the Rings to a Chance the Rapper song.

First up, a video essay from Thomas Flight breaks down how the opening two scenes in A Quiet Place masterfully create suspense and tension but also set up the world which we’re about to enter and the characters we’ll be spending time with. What’s impressive is that a lot of information is conveyed without the use of much dialogue, and that’s part of what makes the movie as a whole so well-crafted.

Next up, a new featurette from Netflix takes a close look at the creation of the soundtrack for Luke Cage. Cheo Hodari Coker, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge talk about the vision they wanted to bring to the Marvel show’s soundtrack, which includes using hip-hop to really bring the perspective of the black experience into the series.

Finally, while chatting with Rolling Stone, late night host Stephen Colbert uses his incredibly vast nerdy knowledge of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world of Middle-earth to link Lord of the Rings to the song “Favorite Song” by Chance the Rapper, featuring Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover). It’s truly impressive how expansive Colbert’s memory is when it comes to Tolkien’s creations.