The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how Riley’s first day of school in Inside Out compares to the storyboards used to plan the scene. Plus, watch as Tom Hanks becomes Shazam! in a perfectly edited trailer mash-up with Big, and director JC Chandor breaks down a scene from his new Netflix action thriller Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck.

Riley’s first day of school turns out to be a bit stressful for her emotions in the Pixar Animation movie Inside Out. It’s a heartbreaking but hilarious scene as all the emotions inside her head try to work through the trauma, and the storyboards for the film show how the scene changed as it went from crude drawings to animation.

Next, Triple Frontier focuses on former Special Forces operatives who decide to bring down a drug cartel leader and rip him off for their own benefit. The plan doesn’t go off very well, and the team has to pay off a small village. But they end up doing more harm than good, and director JC Chandor explains in this edition of Anatomy of a Scene from The New York Times that this was inspired by similar events where real operatives had to payoff villages.

Finally, the brilliant editor behind Nerdist‘s clever trailer mash-ups has done it again. While it’s easy to say that Shazam is a superhero version of Big, it’s much harder to take footage from a bunch of Tom Hanks movies from the 1980s and 1990s and combine them with footage from the Shazam trailer and make it look like one seamless movie.