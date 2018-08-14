The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how Pixar delivered the amazingly animated hair effects of Incredibles 2. Plus, watch as director Jon Turteltaub breaks down a scene from the sci-fi action thriller The Meg, and watch Sir Patrick Stewart get emotional while talking about Jean Luc Picard in the full video announcing the forthcoming, new Star Trek series featuring the Starfleet captain.

First up, director Jon Turteltaub breaks down a sequence from The Meg, which is in theaters now. For this particular scene, production used a mix of footage that was shot on location, in water tanks and on a soundstage. But they all come together thanks to the magic of digital effects used to blend them all together.

Next up, a software engineer at Pixar (via CG Record) takes us through the process of animating what is called full-fidelity hair, which makes it look the most natural it ever has in any movie from the animation studio. Using examples of Elastigirl, Violet and the trash-stealing raccoon, you can see how involved the process is of making the hair look realistic.

Finally, watch the full announcement video of Sir Patrick Stewart announcing a new Star Trek series featuring the return of Captain Jean Luc Picard. The actor gets a little emotional talking about coming back to the final frontier in this extended video featuring the actor at the 2018 Star Trek convention in Las Vegas.