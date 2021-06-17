(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look behind the scenes at all the hard work that went into the choreography for the huge musical numbers from In the Heights. Plus, listen as WandaVision and Step Brothers star Kathryn Hahn takes a look back at her eclectic career as an actress. And finally, see how real life “pasta grannies” react to the trailer for Pixar’s Luca.

First up, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a featurette that takes a closer look at the dancing from the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights. See how choreographer Christopher Scott and director Jon M. Chu (director of Step Up 2: The Streets and Crazy Rich Asians) highlight various sects of dance culture, including flexing, popping, breaking, Litefeet, Salsa on 2, Caleño, and much more.

Next, after making waves as the villain of WandaVision, actress Kathryn Hahn breaks down the extensive career that you might not know about for Vanity Fair. She starts with some early roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Revolutionary Road, stops by more recognizable appearances in Step Brothers and Parks and Recreation, and wraps up with recent TV turns in Mrs. Fletcher and WandaVision. There’s plenty more in-between all that, so be sure to check out the whole career breakdown.

Finally, Pixar brought in some of YouTube’s famous Pasta Grannies (genuine Italian grandmothers, or nonnas, known for making delicious, traditional, handmade pasta) to react to the trailer for Luca. See how these delightful ladies react to the beauty of Pixar’s recreation of the Italian Riviera with so much joy, and then check out the movie for yourself on Disney+ starting on June 18.