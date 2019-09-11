The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely what it takes to write a film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, a video essay wonders if comedy has died on the big screen as studios shy away from supporting them in theaters, and the cast of IT Chapter Two finds out which characters they’d be after taking a Buzzfeed quiz.

Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely brought us the epic culmination of 22 films that have taken place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But they’ve had a larger hand in the continuity of all the franchises in the MCU, and for Vanity Fair, they explained their writing process and how they created unprecedented continuity across such an expansive set of films.

Mainstream comedies from the major movie studios haven’t been doing so well lately. In fact, if the box office is any indicator, big comedies are starting to go the way of romantic comedies, rarely getting made and barely making a splash at the box office. So the folks at Wisecrack are wondering whether comedy is dead, or if this is all part of the changing face of distribution.

Finally, IT Chapter Two cast members Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard, Jessica Chastain, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Andy Bean, and James Ransone take a special BuzzFeed quiz to determine which of the film’s characters they would actually be in the horror franchise based on their own personalities.