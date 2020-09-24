The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to make the tasty and highly addictive carbonated slop that is Slurm from Futurama. Plus, see what therapists think about the relationships in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. And finally, watch a virtual table read of an episode of Archer from the animated show’s third season.

First up, this edition of How to Drink provides a recipe for the best estimation of what Slurm from Futurama might taste like. Thankfully, it doesn’t involve the excrement of a giant space slug, but this version does include some alcohol. Of course, if you want some regular old Slurm, you could probably just track down some Surge, which was probably the real life inspiration for Slurm.

Note: if you like the image at the top of the story, you can buy it as a silk screen print over here.

Next, Vanity Fair has therapists Laura Heck and Zach Brittle examine the primary romantic relationship from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Peter Quill and Gamora both have tragedy in their childhood, and their trauma may be what helps bring them together in romance and intimacy, despite their initial adversarial relationship.

Finally, FXX posted the entire table read that the voice cast of the animated series Archer did to benefit the ACLU foundation. They read through “El Contador,” the fifth episode of the show’s third season. Archer just started its 11th season last weekend, and you can catch it on Wednesdays over at FXX at 10:00 P.M. ET / 9:00 P.M. CT.