In this edition, find out how to make an alcoholic version of the signature Ghostbusters tie-in drink, Ecto-Cooler. Plus, did you notice all the shameless Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge references, mentions and Easter eggs during ABC’s premiere week on TV, and listen as The Dark Knight star Maggie Gyllenhaal breaks down her career, from Donnie Darko through HBO’s series The Deuce.

First up, even though it hasn’t been that long since Ecto-Cooler made a comeback leading up to the release of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, fans are still missing the sweet, sweet nectar of that Hi-C drink. Thankfully, How to Drink is here with a recipe for how to make your own Ecto-Cooler, and even introduce a little alcohol into the mix if you’re feeling like a god.

Next up, ABC recently held their premiere week when their new and returning shows hit the air. But this year, they came with some sneaky (and not-so-sneaky) ways of promoting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Synergy! Check out how Galaxy’s Edge made it into shows like The Rookie, American Housewife, Black-ish, America’s Funniest Videos, Dancing with the Stars, Modern Family, and of course, The Goldbergs.

Finally, Maggie Gyllenhaal sat down with Vanity Fair to run through some of the more memorable roles of her career. The actress covers everything from early work in Donnie Darko to indie hits like Secretary and Sherrybaby. There are also bigger films like The Dark Knight and Crazy Heart, and much more. Gyllenhaal is one of the finest actresses working today, but sometimes you have to put effort into finding her work.