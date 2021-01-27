The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to make the fantastically gross Bachelor Chow from Futurama in a new edition of Binging with Babish. Plus, see the Super Mario Bros. Movie get some mileage by having its footage used in a trailer mash-up with the Cyberpunk 2077 video game with Keanu Reeves. And finally, see what Cobra Kai sounds like in other languages around the world.

First up, even though it’s just glorified dog food for men, Binging with Babish tried to figure out a way to turn Bachelor Chow from Futurama as a real recipe. Using a hell of a lot of meat, this looks a little suspect, even after you see how it was made, but it’s nowhere near as bad as the real dog food from the beginning of the video.

Next, Super Mario Bros: The Movie finally gets put to good use in this trailer mash-up (via TheSheepKnowThings) with the video game Cyberpunk 2077 starring Keanu Reeves. It’s kind of amazing that the post-apocalyptic world from this totally weird adaptation of the Nintendo video game fits so well with the set-up for the recent video game fiasco, but here we are.

Finally, if you’re interested in seeing how certain scenes from Cobra Kai translate into other languages around the world, Netflix has you covered. Whoever does the voiceover for Johnny in Japan makes the show sound exactly like an old school kung fu movie. They should have saved that one for the end, because hearing other lines in French, Portuguese, Spanish, German and more just doesn’t compare.