The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to edit an animated movie and how it’s even more integral to the production than an editor working on a live-action movie. Plus, watch the first appearance by Triumph the Insult Comic Dog on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and listen as director Paul Downs Colaizzo breaks down a scene from his new indie comedy Brittany Runs a Marathon.

First up, you might think that an editor’s role in an animated movie is easy because all of the scenes are created by various editors and then they just need to be put in the proper order. But that’s completely wrong. An editor on an animated movie actually works closely with the director and writer and has a big hand in crafting the film’s story, essentially editing it before the movie is even “shot” in order to figure out which scenes are essential and which are superfluous. Find out more in this video essay from The Royal Ocean Film Society.

Next up, Conan dug back into their archives for this golden oldie of the first ever appearance of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the character who would go on to become one of the most popular recurring characters. You can hear how the early version of the voice was somewhat different from what Triumph eventually became, though his signature catchphrase of calling out things for him to poop on was there from the beginning.

Finally, watch as writer/director Paul Downs Colaizzo breaks down a scene from his indie comedy Brittany Runs a Marathon for The New York Times. However, this scene in question does come with some genuine emotion, and Colaizzo talks about how it was inspired from real life conversations he had with his roommate, who actually inspired the story at the center of the movie.