In this edition, find out how director Spike Jonze shot a music video with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a single shot. Plus, Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor breaks down Ned Stark’s final scene from all the way back in the first season of the HBO series, and watch the Freaks and Geeks mini-reunion panel from C2E2 in Chicago last weekend.

First up, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert takes you behind the scenes of Spike Jonze’s music video for Karen O and Danger Mouse’s song “Woman,” which was filmed live in one take on the set of the late night talk show. See how much planning and coordination went into making it happen.

Next, with the final season of Game of Thrones getting closer and closer, director Alan Taylor was asked by Vanity Fair to break down the scene where Ned Stark literally loses his head in the finale of the first season. There have been rumblings that Sean Bean might come back for a flashback cameo in the final season, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Finally, Freaks and Geeks co-stars John Francis Daley and Martin Starr reunited for a special panel at C2E2 in honor of the cult classic NBC series that only lasted one season. It’s crazy to think that this is one of the few canceled shows where nearly everyone has gone on to become infinitely more successful today.