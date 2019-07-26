The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, go through the entire process of making a Marvel Studios movie with producers Jonathan Schwartz and Victoria Alonso. Plus, watch Kevin Smith‘s entire Jay and Silent Bob Reboot panel from San Diego Comic-Con, and listen as Alan Cumming recounts some of his most memorable characters, from GoldenEye to X2: X-Men United and more.

Using Captain Marvel as their driving force, Marvel Studios producers Jonathan Schwartz and Victoria Alonso go through the entire process of how one of these blockbuster productions comes together (via Vanity Fair). Following along as the movie starts in development, moves through writing, finds a director and cast, gets a greenlight, starts production, goes through post-production, and finally gets released in theaters. Each movie is a small miracle.

Next up, Kevin Smith took to Comic-Con yet again this year, but for the first time in awhile, he had a new movie from within the View Askewniverse to share a sneak peek at. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is coming this October, and Smith spent an hour and a half with fans talking about the movie, getting sidetracked with other stories, and just being the classic, chatty Kevin Smith. Thankfully, for everyone who wasn’t there, the director shared the entire panel for us online.

Alan Cumming is a star of stage and screen, and over at GQ, he broke down some of his most memorable characters from his eclectic career. Cumming covers his scene stealing role as Boris in GoldenEye, the life of the party in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, the mutant Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, a villain in Spy Kids, and much more.