The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director Adam McKay breaks down a key scene from his satirical Dick Cheney biopic Vice. Plus, M. Night Shyamalan reveals how the NBC sitcom Frasier surprisingly inspired his own films, and Saturday Night Live gives The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel some company with a new series called The Raunchiest Miss Rita.

Director Adam McKay breaks down a scene from Vice that is a major turning point in the movie, following the fake-out ending that made our list of the 50 Greatest Movie Moments of 2018. This is when Dick Cheney is asked to meet with George W. Bush to discuss the possibility of being his running mate, which he’s surprisingly resistant to at first.

Next up, Unbreakable, Split and Glass director M. Night Shyamalan breaks down how the NBC sitcom Frasier inspired his own films. Over at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the filmmaker takes a deep dive into the series and you’ll have your mind blown when you’ll see his perspective on the classic show.

Finally, Saturday Night Live was hosted by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, so the writers couldn’t resist a sketch having her reprise the role. But the focus wasn’t just on Mrs. Maisel. Instead, a new show was created focusing on a raunchy waitress turned comedian played by Leslie Jones, and as you can expect, it’s quite hilarious.