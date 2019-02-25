The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn how Alfonso Cuarón shot the climactic beach scene in Roma in one shot. Plus, meet Jeff Bridges‘ longtime stand-in who has worked with him for nearly 50 years, and watch a trailer mash-up that takes the Pixar Animation classic Toy Story and turns it into a horror film like Child’s Play.

Almost every single shot in Alfonso Cuarón’s incredible drama Roma is a breathtaking piece of cinematic work. But few are as harrowing as the climactic beach scene from the end of the film. Variety’s Artisans series goes behind the scenes of Roma with the Oscar-winning filmmaker to find out how he shot the scene in a single take.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Jeff Bridges and the man who pretends to be Jeff Bridges on the set of nearly all the actor’s movies. Lloyd Callett is the stand-in for Jeff Bridges, and he’s been working with the actor since The Last Picture Show in 1971. Find out about their working relationship and more in this delightful interview.

Finally, even though it’s easy to think of Toy Story being a creepy movie if our toys really did come to life when no one was around. But this new mash-up from Trailer Blend makes it a little scarier by editing footage from the Toy Story movies in the style of the first teaser trailer for the reboot of Child’s Play.