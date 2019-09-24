The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Shia LaBeouf sits down to chow on some spicy wings and talk about his buzzed about indie film The Peanut Butter Falcon and Honey Boy. Plus, comedian Jim Gaffigan sits down to answer some questions while hooked up to a lie detector test, and Saturday Night Live tests your wits about sketches from the past and present.

First up, Hot Ones just launched its 10th season, and right out of the gate, they’re coming in, well, hot with Shia LaBeouf. The half-Cajun, half-Jewish star takes on as much spice as he can while talking about his movies The Peanut Butter Falcon and the semi-autobiographical Honey Boy. Plus, he talks about working with Tom Hardy, giving Kanye West his hat from Indiana Jones, and more.

Next, Vanity Fair had Jim Gaffigan sit down for the lie detector interview while the actor makes the publicity rounds for his movie American Dreamer. Is Jim Gaffigan making up a story about being forgotten asleep in the house while the rest of his family hid during a tornado warning? Does Jim Gaffigan ever respond to his fan mail? Find out how the comedian answers these questions and much more.

Finally, Saturday Night Live delivered this fun game you can play at home with your friends where they show you a clip from a sketch and you try to finish the famous line from the sketch. Some of them are pretty easy, but there are some difficult ones here that even the hardcore fans of SNL might have trouble with.