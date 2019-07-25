The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what it takes to be a Hollywood creature performer that stands in for computer generated animals on film sets like Dumbo. Plus, listen as stuntmen react to more stunt work in films like Mission: Impossible – Fallout and explain how it’s done, and see how SpongeBob SquarePants star Tom Kenny improvises five new cartoon voices based on a single image of a character.

Insider spoke to Edd Osmond, the actor who was on set to stand in for what would become the computer generated elephant Dumbo, about what it takes to be a creature performer. The job sometimes makes him look like a horrifying green alien creature, and it always requires a unique approach to capture the physical presence of the given creature, which could be an elephant with huge ears or a magical creature that no one has ever seen before.

Stuntman Eric Linden again joins Corridor Crew to take a look at even more stunts from movies and television like . However, before they get into specific clips, the stuntman shows off some of his own work and explains how certain sequences are done, including how it works when a stuntman is set on fire for a particular scene. They also look at the HALO jump from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and the motorcycle mountain jump from Goldeneye.

Tom Kenny is best known for providing the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants on the Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, but he’s done hundreds of other voices too. To show off his creative process of finding a voice for a character, Vanity Fair had Tom Kenny improvise five new voices for characters that he’s never seen before.