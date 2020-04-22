The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, visual effects house DNEG provides a look at the work they did on the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Plus, an air crash investigator breaks down a variety of airplane crashes from movies like The Dark Knight Rises, Final Destination, and more. Finally, Futurama voice star John DiMaggio reviews fan impressions of the character’s he plays.

First up, DNEG shows off some of the post-production work they did for The Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw. They delivered around 1,000 shots across 26 sequences, which included detailed environments, key action sequences, digital doubles, and much more. There’s even some surprising environment manipulation, like completely changing the color of a house for some reason.

Next up, Insider brought in Stephen Moss, a former investigator of 35 years from the Air Accident Investigation Branch in the United Kingdom, to take a look at various plane emergency or crash scenes in movies like The Dark Knight Rises, Final Destination, and more, to see how accurate they are with regards to physics, mechanics, and more. For example, Die Hard 2 makes the mistake of having John McClane pull a fuel line from the outside of the plane, which likely wouldn’t be possible.

Finally, Vanity Fair sat down Futurama voice star John DiMaggio, who plays the mischievous robot Bender, watches some of the most popular impressions of his characters, including Bender, Marcus Fenix (Gears of War), Dr. Drakken (Kim Possible), and Jake the Dog (Adventure Time), on YouTube. Listen as he gives his honest critique and offers some guidance.