The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as director David Leitch breaks down one of the opening sequences from Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw. Plus, check out the Anthony & Joe Russo‘s entire San Diego Comic-Con panel, complete with questions from Avengers: Endgame cast members, and follow along as Kevin Bacon breaks down the most memorable characters from his career.

First up, the opening of Hobbs & Shaw gives us a side-by-side look at what a day in the life of the two titular characters played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham is like. For The New York Times latest edition of Anatomy of a Scene, director David Leitch explains how he and the production crew composed the split-screen shots with each of the characters often occupying the same space within their respective shot frame.

Even though Comic-Con may be long over, perhaps you’re still interested in checking out one of the more popular panels from the convention. Anthony & Joe Russo led an entire panel to discuss Avengers: Endgame, their future projects as filmmakers, and much more, and Collider has shared the official video of it. They even answer questions sent in on video from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Robert Downey Jr.

Finally, over at GQ, Kevin Bacon sat down to break down the most memorable characters from throughout his entire career. He begins with a bit part in National Lampoon’s Animal House, covers some signature dance moves in Footloose, makes sure not to forget Tremors, makes a stop by A Few Good Men and Apollo 13, hits up Mystic River, and even covers his FOX series The Following and his new role on the Showtime series City on a Hill.