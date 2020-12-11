The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay looks back at the history of Sacha Baron Cohen‘s character Borat and explains why he works better in 2020 than in his first feature film or Da Ali G Show. Plus, see how the first season of the DC Comics series Doom Patrol compares to the comic books that inspired it, and listen to Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman read The Night Before Christmas by way of her man celebrity impressions.

First up, a new video essay from film critic Lindsay Ellis looks at the history of Sacha Baron Cohen’s character Borat to see how the character has (or rather hasn’t) evolved since his inception on Da Ali Gi Show. However, as the world has changed around Borat, it has made the character’s schtick in this year’s film sequel somehow work even better than it did in his original movie.

Next, Doom Patrol is now a successful streaming series that began on the DC Universe subscription service and has now jumped over to HBO Max. The series origins are found in a DC Comics anthology comic series called My Greatest Adventure, and it has since seen several different iterations, so CineFix took a look at the differences and similarities between the comics and the show.

Finally, Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman brought her many celebrity impressions to live for a reading of The Night Before Christmas on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Listen as she reads the famous holiday poem as Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and of course, Timothée Chalamet.