The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Hilary Swank pays a visit to NASA in conjunction with the release of her space drama Away from Netflix. Plus, see the major differences between the new live-action Mulan and Disney’s original animated version. And finally, take a look back at Howie Mandel‘s animated series Bobby’s World and see how it was basically a kid’s version of Seinfeld.

First up, Hilary Swank can currently be seen starring in the new Netflix series Away, which sees the actress commanding the first manned mission to Mars and leaving behind her family for three years. Before the pandemic hit, Swank visited NASA back in February and met astronauts Karen Nyberg and Jessica Meir to experience a day in the life of a real astronaut.

Next, now that the live-action remake of Mulan is available on Disney+, Insider took the time to break down how it’s different from the original animated version. For example, Mulan’s anthropomorphic sidekicks Mushu and Cri-Kee are replaced with two new characters while the character Li Shang was split up into two separate characters.

Finally, while there were a lot of odd cartoons available in the 1990s, few were weirder than Bobby’s World from comedian Howie Mandel. An imaginative little kid named Bobby, voiced by Mandel, has quite the strange view of the world in this series, but as Syfy Wire points out, it’s basically a kid version of Seinfeld.