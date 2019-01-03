The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how much different the Hellboy movies are from the comics that inspired them. Plus, Laura Dern provides a breakdown of her career, including Jurassic Park and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and go behind the scenes of the making of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s action movie trailer for the show’s move to NBC.

First up, the latest edition of What’s the Difference at CineFix compares Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Hellboy with the graphic novel by Mike Mignola that inspired it. While the opening moments of the movie take cues from Seeds of Destruction, the rest of the movie pulls a bunch of different elements from the other stories in the series and combines them into something new.

Next up, Laura Dern sits down with Vanity Fair for a career breakdown, covering everything from early roles in White Lightning and Blue Velvet, to her iconic turn in Jurassic Park, and recent performances in Big Little Lies and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. If you don’t think Laura Dern is a treasure, this video should change your mind.

Finally, a little featurette goes behind the scenes of the action movie trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which unfolded on a blue screen set. The cast talks about making the trailer, which is quite the departure from the usual tone of the series, which is coming to NBC for the first time later this month for the show’s sixth season.