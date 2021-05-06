The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, follow the main trio from the Harry Potter franchise as they explore a few different departments from the production. Plus, learn about the time that Toy Story 2 accidentally got deleted less than one year before it was meant to be released. And finally, Turner Classic Movies takes a look at how movies have shaped our notions of beauty through several films in which the human body is on display.

First up, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a featurette for the Harry Potter franchise where Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson visit a different department of the film series production. Radcliffe visits the edit bay, Grint messes around with the stunt team, and Watson gets a Death Eaters tattoo from the make-up department.

Next, this isn’t exactly a new story, but it’s a good one if you haven’t heard it. There was a near disaster at Pixar Animation when Toy Story 2 was accidentally deleted from the studio’s computers when there was less than a year left before it was released. It all started with Woody’s hat, and let’s just say that this person learned a valuable lesson in the process. Hear the whole story from Austin McConnell.

Finally, Turner Classic Movies had host Alicia Malone dig into the way that cinema has shaped our notions of beauty through several different films over the years. Listen as personalities Roxane Gay, Sonya Renee Taylor and Jonathan Van Ness provide insights into how cinema has reflected some unfortunate views of body image and how they’ve been challenged.