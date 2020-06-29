The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the original cast of Hamilton reunites virtually on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots. Plus, watch as visual effects artists react to the work done on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Looper, and The Abyss. Finally, listen to Russell Crowe answer some of the web’s most searched questions about him.

First up, the original cast of Hamilton (and we mean everyone), took the time to participate in a virtual reunion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With help from The Roots and some makeshift instruments, they all do a rendition of “Helpless” to promote the upcoming recorded version of the stage show coming to Disney+ later this week.

Next, Corridor Crew is back with a new edition of VFX Artists React, this time focusing on Edgar Wright’s video game and anime style effects in Scott Pilgrim vs the World, the time traveling thriller Looper, and one of the earliest major digital effects from The Abyss. Find out a bunch of details you didn’t know about how these effects were pulled off.

Finally, with Unhinged (possibly) on the way to theaters and drive-ins sometime in the next month or two, Wired had Russell Crowe participate in their autocomplete interview. Find out about Russell Crowe’s history with music and the bands he’s been part of, what kind of car he drives, whether or not he’s friends with Ryan Gosling, and more.