In this edition, we’ve got a batch of new featurettes going behind the scenes of the new World War II zombie thriller Overlord, looking at the legacy of Halloween after 40 years, and a peak at how one of the concert scenes from the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody used the voices of real fans to make the crowd sounds.

First up, producer J.J. Abrams and the rest of the cast and crew of the upcoming horror thriller Overlord talk about the making of the World War II movie and what viewers can expect when they head to theaters early next month. Plus, there’s a bunch of new footage from the movie for those who may not yet be convinced to see it.

Next, a new Bohemian Rhapsody featurette follows supervising sound and music editor John Warhurst as he takes thousands of fans’ voices who recorded themselves singing a rendition of the signature Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” for a chance to be part of the crowd singing during a huge performance scene in the movie.

Finally, a new featurette looks at the legacy of the original Halloween and how the spirit of that movie from 1978 has been kept alive behind the scenes with a new crew of filmmakers bringing passion and creativity with a new installment that leaves the franchise reinvigorated after four decades. Jamie Lee Curtis is really impressed, and you should be too.