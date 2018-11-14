The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a hacker and security expert breaks down the accuracy of hacking in movies and television. Plus, Albus Dumbledore is a master manipulator in the Harry Potter franchise, but that might be a good thing, and Michael B. Jordan went undercover on the internet to address some comments and questions from fans.

First up, hacker and security researcher Samy Kamkar sits down for Wired to look at 26 different hacking scenes from movies and television to explain and break down the tropes and inaccurate representation of what he does for a living. For example, many of the hacking interfaces you see in movies are completely pointless and made for viewers who are too stupid to understand what’s going on.

Next up, SyFy takes a closer look at the Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore to see how he expertly manipulates Harry Potter, Severus Snape and more into accomplishing what needs to be done in order to keep dark magic and Lord Voldemort at bay. He’s better than Machiavelli when it comes to doing what needs to be done.

Finally, Michael B. Jordan put on a turtleneck and sat down with GQ to go undercover on the internet and answer some comments on questions on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram that you never thought he’d answer. Why didn’t he rap on the Black Panther soundtrack? Why doesn’t he go into a professional boxing?