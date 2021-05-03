The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a Godzilla vs. Kong VFX breakdown showing off the tremendous detail that went into creating some of the shots of the massive monsters. Next, see what a couple of Marvel Studios stuntmen have to say about the work done on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and a couple more action sequences. And finally, take a look at a flashback featurette about the making of Zack Snyder‘s adaptation of 300.

First up, CG Record has provided a little Godzilla vs. Kong VFX breakdown showing the layers of detail that went into the creation of Godzilla and Kong during their first encounter on an aircraft carrier at sea. You’ll see how the fur and scales of Kong and Godzilla are rich in texture and how digital camera flourishes add to the realism of several shots.

Next, Corridor Crew brought in stuntmen Aaron Toney and Gui DaSilva to talk about some of the work done on the Marvel Studios series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Plus, they also take a look at some of the fight sequences from Blade, the action thriller Hard Boiled, and the martial arts tournament movie Bloodsport.



Finally, Warner Bros. Pictures has provided a glimpse back at the making of Zack Snyder’s big screen adaptation of 300, the graphic novel created by Frank Miller. With comparisons to pages from the graphic novel, the featurette shows how the Justice League filmmaker stayed loyal to the style of the graphic novel, impressively bringing bloody battle panels to life.