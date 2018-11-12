The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director Fede Alvarez breaks down an action-packed fight scene from last weekend’s release of The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Plus, the second part of a video essay series focusing on Michael Bay dives deeper into the filmmaker’s auteur style, and Sarah Jessica Parker breaks down the most iconic and recognizable roles from her career.

