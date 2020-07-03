The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a vintage featurette on the making of the ghosts, monsters, and visual effects of the original Ghostbusters. Plus, learn how the famous “Oh Yeah” song from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off came into existence, and listen to a roundtable discussion hopefully Emmy contenders in TV directing, including Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian), Alex Garland (Devs), and more.

First up, watch this vintage featurette for the original Ghostbusters talking about the creation of the various ghosts in the movie, from the opening spectre in the library to the perpetually hungry Slimer, as well as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Plus, they talk about the creation of the proton streams, and other visual effects.

Next up, it’s hard to think about Ferris Bueller’s Day Off without thinking of the song “Oh Yeah” by Yello. The two will be linked until the end of time. But how did such a seemingly simple and odd some come about? Listen as Dieter Meier and Boris Blank, the two members of the band behind the song, talk about the origins of the song with Great Big Story.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter hosted another virtual roundtable discussion, this time with some of the most buzzed about directors in television this year. It’s not as long as their usual rundtable discussion, but it’s still a decent chat with Alex Garland (Devs), Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian), Janet Mock (Pose, Hollywood, The Politician), Jon M. Chu (Home Before Dark), Anna Boden (Mrs. America), and Jonathan Nolan (Westworld).