The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a Game of Thrones recap will help you get prepared for all the fun next month when the last season starts playing out, and it’ll only take 12 minutes. Plus, a movie accent expert takes a look at the actors who have portrayed presidents over the years, and The Dirt stars Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly take a lie detector test.

First up, ScreenCrush took the time to comb through all 67 episodes of Game of Thrones and break it down to the most important details. We’re not sure why you’d want to start the show like this, but we’re not here to judge. Plus, 12 minutes to catch up on an entire show isn’t too bad, especially one as epic as Game of Thrones.

Next, over at Wired, dialect coach Erik Singer takes a close look at how actors have portrayed Presidents of the United States of America. Did Josh Brolin do a good job of recreating the way George W. Bush speaks in Oliver Stone’s W.? How about Jay Pharoah as Barack Obama on Saturday Night Live? Find out all the nitty gritty details about it here.

Finally, you can catch Machine Gun Kelly (or Colson Baker) and Pete Davidson in the Netflix movie The Dirt, chronicling the rise of the rock band Motley Crüe. But before that, the two got together to take a lie detector test with Vanity Fair. Does Colson think Pete could rap? Did Pete have dinner with Kanye West and Kid Cudi? Does Pete think his tattoos are better than Colson’s tattoos? Find out all that and more.