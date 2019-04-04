The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the opening title sequence from Game of Thrones recreated with special Oreos. Find out how one special effects and make-up artist is using his expertise to help save lives, and see how Shazam! stars Zachary Levi and Mark Strong fare in a little trivia contest about the superhero formerly known as Captain Marvel.

First up, in honor of the final season of Game of Thrones, the folks at Nabisco are releasing official Oreos that feature the insignias of House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark and the Night King. Furthermore, they were used to recreate the opening credits from the show. Unfortunately, they don’t have a cool new flavor, but this is still a fun promotion.

Next up, Greg Loan used to be a special effects and make-up artist working for theme parks. But now Big Little Story shows how he uses his skills to create life-like robotic models with realistic skin, blood, blinking eyes and much more, all in an effort to help up and coming doctors master life-saving medical procedures at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Finally, Shazam! stars Zachary Levi and Mark Strong hung out with HBO and asked each other some trivia questions about the DC Comics (and maybe some other familiar properties). What six things does the name Shazam stand for? Does Mark Strong know the answer? Does Zachary Levi know enough about Game of Thrones to answer a key piece of trivia?