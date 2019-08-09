The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the Full House opening credits improved exponentially with Nick Offerman playing every character. Find out how The Iron Giant movie compares to the original short story that inspired it, and watch as Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina strolls around Koreatown and answers 73 questions from Vogue.

Everyone knows what the opening credits of Full House look like. They’re they quintessential cheesy sitcom titles. But they’re given new life thanks to the face replacement technology known as Deepfake, which was used to apply the face of Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman to every single character, even little Michelle Tanner. It gets funnier and funnier as it goes on. All credit to Dr. Fakenstein for making this incredible video.

The Iron Giant is based on a 1968 Ted Hughes short novel The Iron Man (renamed in the United Statues due to Marvel Comics copyrights), a story about fear in the atomic age. How does the animated movie from director Brad Bird compare to that original short story? The book has many more fairytale elements while the movie draws from classic sci-fi, not to mention giving one-dimensional characters more depth than the book.

Crazy Rich Asians and Jumanji: The Next Level star Awkwafina took a break from her rising, busy career to answer 73 questions from Vogue as she walks around Koreatown. The rapper and actress talks about her singular name, the difference between living in Los Angeles and New York, the secret to making a killer hip hop track, and much more.