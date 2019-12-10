The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how animation evolved between the release of Frozen in 2013 and this year’s sequel Frozen 2. Plus, see how a professional dancer and choreographer reviews dance scenes from movies like Save the Last Dance, Chicago, Silver Linings Playbook and others. And finally, listen as Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down her career from Halloween through Knives Out and plenty in between.

First up, Insider explores how the animation evolved between the original Frozen and Frozen 2, allowing for much more expressive faces, extremely detailed clothes right down to visible threads, and enhanced elemental interaction, which allowed for the creation of a horse made entirely out of water. Learn about all that and more in the full video above.

Next up, GQ sat down with professional dancer and choreographer Khasan Brailsford to have him take a look back at famous dance scenes from movies. He covers some musicals like Chicago and The Greatest Showman, but also focuses on dance-centric movies like Step Up 2: The Streets, You Got Served, Save the Last Dance and more.

Finally, in honor of the release of Knives Out, Vanity Fair has co-star Jamie Lee Curtis takes a look back at some of her most famous roles, including her start on Halloween, favorite comedies like Trading Places and A Fish Called Wanda, later hits like Freaky Friday, her return to Halloween in both H20 and last year’s retconning sequel, and more.