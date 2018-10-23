The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a much closer look at the space suits that were created for First Man. Plus, a real private eye fact checks Hollywood’s depiction of private investigators on the big screen, and find out some trivia you might not have known about the original Halloween from 1978.

First up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew had a chat with spacesuit replica maker Ryan Nagata who had a hand in the creation of several spacesuits and parts used in the movie First Man. Nagata talks about making the X15 suit seen in the movie, the accuracy involved in creating costumes like this, and what he learned about making things that are going to be seen on camera.

Next up, Vulture brought in New York City private investigator Michael McKeever to discuss some of the tropes and myths about the profession as presented in the movies. Would a real PI really break through a window to get evidence? Would they really ride a bus to avoid being tailed? Find out in the video above.

Finally, CineFix put together some trivia you might not have known about Halloween. That might seem like a tall order for a movie that’s been around since 1978, but there are some interesting details here that may have gotten lost in the shuffle during all those years.