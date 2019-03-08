The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the dentist scene from Finding Nemo compares to the storyboards used to plan it. Plus, watch as Tom Whalen creates one of his signature prints featuring the iconic police cyborg known as RoboCop, and Brie Larson answers some of the web’s most searched questions about her and Captain Marvel.

First up, Pixar Animation shows how their sequence of crude storyboard drawings informed the final animation of the hilarious dentist scene in Finding Nemo. The fast pace scene has dozens of drawings used to help animators know what shots will be created and in what order they appear. You’ll notice some subtle changes in character positioning, facial expressions and more.

Next up, artist Tom Whalen is one of our favorite pop culture artists working today. And in this edition of Artists Alley from SyFy Wire, we get to see him work his magic on a print he created to commemorate the 1987 classic RoboCop. Watch how Whalen takes a pencil sketch, creates a digital scan of it, and then brings it to life with color and detail in Adobe Illustrator.

Finally, with Captain Marvel in theaters now, Brie Larson sat down with Wired to participate in the 100th edition of their trademark Autocomplete Interview. Is Brie Larson a gamer? Where did she grow up? Did Brie go to college? She also answers questions about the character Captain Marvel and the movie too.