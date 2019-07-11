The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the adorable Finding Dory scene with a cute baby Dory evolved from storyboards to the final movie. Plus, find out how actors train their voices for animated movies, and watch as Stuber co-stars Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista partake in a lie detector test interview.

First up, see how the storyboards for a Finding Dory scene compare to the final cut of the Pixar Animation sequel. This is the flashback sequence where a baby Dory gets a couple lessons from her parents about how to play with fish friends and stay away from the undertow. Interestingly enough, one of the differences has Dory’s parents on the opposite sides of where they appear in the storyboards, and we wonder why that change took place.

From the outside, it seems like voicing an animated character would be a pretty easy gig. You can wear whatever you want and you just have to record your lines into a microphone. But there’s a lot more work that goes into it. For Insider, voice acting coaches Joan Baker and Rudy Gaskins talk about how big Hollywood actors have to train their voices in order to do animated roles.

Before Stuber hits theaters this weekend, co-stars Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista sat down for Vanity Fair to take their patented lie detector interview. They each interview each other while hooked up to the machine to ensure they give the most truthful answers. What is Kumail’s opinion of Judd Apatow? Would Dave beat Vin Diesel in an arm wrestling match? See how they answer those questions and more.