In this edition, take a look at the visual effects that brought terror to life in Netflix’s outstanding Fear Street trilogy. Plus, see what an expert survivalist thinks of wilderness survival scenes from movies like The Revenant, The Grey, The Edge, and more. And finally, get a peek at the newly enhanced Jungle Cruise attraction at Disneyland in California.

First up, listen as director Leigh Janiak and VFX supervisor Paul Graff break down the various visual effects used to bring all the horrific killers to life in the Fear Street trilogy from Netflix. Get a look at the storyboards and layers that went into reforming the killers after they’re blown up, see what went into creating the massive heart at Camp Nightwing, and more.

Next, Insider brought in wilderness survival expert Laura Zerra takes a look at 10 wilderness survival scenes in movies like The Revenant, The Grey, The Edge, The Hunted, The Mountain Between Us, and a couple movies that don’t have the word “the” at the beginning of the title. Zerra even takes a look at a certain episode of The Office that you’re probably familiar with.

Finally, Disney‘s Jungle Cruise has undergone some changes to enhance the Disneyland attraction, and this video takes a look at the updates. See how Disney Imagineers have taken a deeper dive into the backstory of the comedic characters, safari adventurers and tour guides who are part of the jungle journey, and see which favorites are sticking around the river ride.