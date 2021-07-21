(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Fear Street author R.L. Stine and the cast and crew of Netflix’s horror film adaptation take a closer look at the terrors of the trilogy. Plus, go behind the scenes of Respect, the biopic about the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin. And finally, listen as the cast of Never Have I Ever answers the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, Fear Street author R.L. Stine is joined by director Leigh Janiak and the stars of Netflix‘s horror trilogy to take a deeper dive into the story that ties all three of the movies together and culminates in an epic, terrifying conclusion. R.L. Stine provides the backdrop with the Fear Street books in this featurette, and then we dig into the unique storyline that the book series inspired.

Next, Fandango has a new featurette for the upcoming music biopic Respect, which stars Jennifer Hudson as soul singer Aretha Franklin. The movie charts her rise to fame from a little girl singing in her father’s church choir to one of the most famous singers around the world. Go behind the scenes of the movie and hear how director Liesl Tommy is bringing Franklin’s story to life.

Finally, with the second season of Never Have I Ever now available on Netflix, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, and Megan Suri are all here to participate in Wired’s autocomplete interview. Does Maitreyi really play harp? How tall is Lee? How old is Darren Barnet? Get the answers to all that and more.