(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, get a closer look at all the horror movie references from across all three movies in the Fear Street trilogy on Netflix. Plus, find out what The Green Knight director David Lowery and leading man Dev Patel have to say about working with the talking fox on the fantasy film. And finally, watch the livestream from the Jungle Cruise world premiere from Disney.

First up, Netflix takes a run through at the many references and homages made to previous horror films throughout the Fear Street trilogy. From the skull-masked killer referencing Scream to the horrific, quick flash frames that were inspired by The Exorcist. No matter how big of a horror fan you are, we’re betting that you didn’t notice all of these horror movie references.

Next, A24 posted this quick glimpse behind the scenes of The Green Knight that’s focused on the talking fox that appears in the classic fantasy. Director David Lowery reveals that he and star Dev Patel had to do mushrooms with the fox, and the little critter had a trailer that was twice as big as the leading man. This must be why actors always say to never work with animals or children.

Finally, this week sees the release of Jungle Cruise, and Disney already held the world premiere at Disneyland with stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, and more in attendance. Listen what the stars have to say about the film, and get a load of some other Jungle Cruise tidbits that theme park fans will really enjoy.