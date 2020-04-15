The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as a family makes good use out of their old Halloween costumes and self-quarantine time to recreate the opening of The Simpsons in their house and neighborhood. Plus, listen as Corridor Crew takes a closer look at stunts from X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, and listen to a Zootopia story read by the film’s star Ginnifer Goodwin.

First up, io9 called our attention to a family’s recreation of the opening credits from The Simpsons. Joel Sutherland, his wife, son, and two daughters dug out their old Halloween costumes and touched on all the key moments, from Bart’s chalkboard punishment to Marge and Maggie’s grocery trip, and more. Sutherland said:

“Our kids were bored after four weeks of social isolation. My wife and I cleaned the basement and wondered what we should do with our old Simpsons Halloween costumes. One of these problems solved the other. The end result was this video.”

Next up, Corridor Crew put together another edition of Stuntmen React, bringing back stuntman and parkour expert Jesse LaFlair to take a look at some stunts from X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. LaFlair shares a story about how a stuntwoman broke her leg on the set of Dark Phoenix, as well as revealing how some action scenes were pulled off.

Finally, Disney asked Ginnifer Goodwin to take some time and read from the Zootopia chldren’s book Judy Hopps and the Missing Jumbo-Pop. In this story, Judy and an elephant walk hand-in-hand and retrace steps and follow clues across the city in order to track down the missing popsicle.