The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a tattoo artist takes a look at some prominent tattoos on characters in movies like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Hangover Part II, Blade, and more in order to determine whether they truly look authentic. Plus, take a look back at the animated series Jackie Chan Adventures, and see how Saturday Night Live made the Joker parody focusing on Oscar the Grouch.

First up, for Vanity Fair, New York City-based tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy takes a look at the technique, style and execution of tattoos on characters in movies such as Black Swan, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Blade, The Hangover Part II, Aquaman, and even Moana. Find out what helps him determine how authentic a tattoo looks on screen when it’s not real.

Do you remember Jackie Chan Adventures? It was an animated series that tried to capitalize on the fame of the renowned martial artist and stuntman Jackie Chan. The show lasted five seasons totaling 95 episodes, and SyFy Wire has provided a look back at the series that turns Jackie Chan into an amateur archaeologist tasked with taking down a criminal organization called The Dark Hand. Ah, how we miss Saturday morning cartoons.

Finally, if you’d like to take a look at the making of the Saturday Night Live‘s parody of Joker featuring David Harbour as Oscar the Grouch, a new featurette has cast member Mikey Day and writers Streeter Seidell and Paul Briganti talking about how the idea came together and the process of actually making it happen.