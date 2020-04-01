The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Adam Savage explores the props of the San Francisco stage production of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony-winning musical Hamilton. Plus, a wildlife expert breaks down more animal scenes from movies like The Birds and Mr. Popper’s Penguins, and Will Ferrell has a new song you can sing while thoroughly washing your hands.

First up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew go behind the scenes of the San Francisco touring production of Hamilton to look at the impressive hand and stage props used for the musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Savage examines King George’s scepter, the famous dueling pistols, and much more.

Next up, GQ brought back wildlife biologist Forrest Galante to take a look at the accuracy of animal scenes in movies like Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum with a deadly horse, Black Sheep and a pesky bat, Gold, Welcome to the Jungle, and Mr. Popper’s Penguins.

As part of the new #HomeFest version of The Late Late Show with James Corden, a new hand-washing song was performed by Will Ferrell from the comedian’s own home in Los Angeles. Plus, in honor of The Late Late Show, you can help Feed The Children and The CDC Foundation in the fight against COVID-19 by checking out this link right here.

