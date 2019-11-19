The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what Sesame Street‘s favorite red monster Elmo does with his average day. Plus, a real astronaut examines space scenes from movies like Total Recall, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Gravity, Interstellar, and others. And watch as Kristen Stewart encounters the wings of death on the latest edition of Hot Ones.

First up, the characters of Sesame Street have been making the rounds on various talk shows and whatnot in honor of their 50th anniversary, and Elmo took the time to hang out with Vanity Fair to talk about what an average day is like for him. The little guy even gets some help from his friends like Cookie Monster, Big Bird, The Count, and more from everyone’s favorite street.

Next up, Wired brought in NASA astronaut Nicole Stott to examine scenes depicting space in movies and television. Are the spacewalks in Gravity realistic? What happens if your helmet cracks in space like Total Recall or so many other space movies? Is there anything accurate about the high speed space travel in Spaceballs? Could the AI from 2001: A Space Odyssey really exist some day? Get the answers to all these questions and more.

Finally, Charlie’s Angels star Kristen Stewart sits down for the latest episode of Hot Ones to try some wings of death while she gets interviewed about her fashion style that keeps magazines and gossip websites in business, misconceptions about Calabasas, California, working with Charlie’s Angels co-stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, and much more.