The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at every single job Homer Simpson has ever had throughout the many seasons of The Simpsons. Plus, potential dramatic TV actress Emmy contenders like Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Reese Withersoon, Janelle Monáe and more sit down for a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter. And finally, watch a vintage clip of Carl Reiner in his first appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

First up, Homer J. Simpson’s primary job has been as a Nuclear Safety Inspector in Sector 7G of Springfield’s nuclear power plant. However, the patriarch of The Simpsons family has taken a number of jobs over the years, from farming Tomacco to traveling in space. He’s had so many jobs that it takes Simpsons expert Jack Picone over 42 minutes to break them all down for Wired.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter rounded up some of the most buzzed about performances from potential contenders in the TV drama actress category. Listen to Janelle Monáe (Homecoming), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere, Big Little Lies), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Zendaya (Euphoria), and Rose Byrne (Mrs. America) to talk about their roles and careers.

Sadly, we lost comedy legend Carl Reiner this week, but in honor of the TV comedy pioneer, Team Coco reached back into the vaults of Late Night with Conan O’Brien for this clip. From 25 years ago, Carl Reiner makes his first appearance ever on the late night talk show and discusses creating the comedy classic The Dick Van Dyke Show and more.