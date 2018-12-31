The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, an Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind video essay focuses on the symbolism that comes from Kate Winslet‘s hair color . Plus, find out how a celebrity trainer gets actors and actresses into shape for the movies, and watch Lady Gaga and Lin-Manuel Miranda interview each other for nearly an hour.

There’s a lot to unpack in the incredibly tragic romance at the center of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, but you can actually glean a lot of symbolism from one little detail: the color of hair that Kate Winslet’s character’s hair is dyed in any given scene. Screen Prism explains that the hair color corresponds to the seasons of the memories, but there’s even more to it than that.

Most movie stars are already in tip-top shape, but it takes a hardcore trainer to get stars like Bradley Cooper, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the right shape to star in American Sniper, 13 Hours and Edge of Tomorrow. Find out from celebrity trainer Jason Walsh (via Vanity Fair) what it takes to get into movie star shape when the role demands intense physicality.

Finally, Lady Gaga and Lin-Manuel Miranda respectively have their biggest movie roles yet in A Star Is Born and Mary Poppins Returns. For Variety, the two sat down to have an extensive, nearly one-hour interview talking about their careers, their creative approach, and much more.