The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a look at the visual effects behind the train fight sequence in Netflix’s new movie Enola Holmes. Plus, take a look back at the wild animated adventures from Bucky O’Hare and the Toad Wars from the 1990s. And finally, flash back to when South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone wore dresses to the Academy Awards and talked about it with Conan O’Brien.

First up, Netflix has a behind the scenes featurette showing how the train fight sequence from Enola Holmes was pulled off with more visual effects than you might have realized. Plus, there are plenty of practical effects and stunts that made it all come together if a fun, exciting action scene.

Next, back when anthropomorphic animals as action heroes were all the rage, thanks to Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles, one animated series took the adventures to space. Bucky O’Hare and the Toad Wars takes TMNT and mixes it with Star Wars for one of the weirdest and most fun animated shows to come out of the 1990s. Here’s everything you didn’t know about it from Syfy Wire.

Finally, do you remember when Trey Parker and Matt Stone wore dresses to the Academy Awards when South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut was nominated for an award? Here’s the duo looking back at their stunt while appearing on Late Night with Conan O’Brien back in November of 2000.