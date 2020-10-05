The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, it’s a whole line-up of videos from Netflix’s original movie Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Burn Gorman, and Helena Bonham Carter. There’s a blooper reel featuring plenty of flubbed lines, missteps and mistakes, a shot-by-shot breakdown of a fight scene, and a general glimpse behind the scenes of the making of the film.

First up, Millie Bobby Brown has quite an intense fight scene in Enola Holmes, and in this shot-by-shot breakdown from Netflix, she reveals how it all came together. Brown starts by explaining how she didn’t learn her lines completely until a few minutes before the scene because she wanted it to be frantic, and the stuttering is her really trying to remember what she’s supposed to say.

Another glimpse of the fighting, stunts, and action comes in this general behind the scenes featurette, showing Millie Bobby Brown working with the movie’s fight coordinator, stunt people, and more. Crafting these fights not only requires meticulousand extensive planning, but it also requires a lot of practice to ensure no one gets seriously injured.

Finally, get some laughs by watching the cast of Enola Holmes mess up some lines, trip over their feet, and generally mess up a bunch of takes while filming. You’ll also see that Millie Bobby Brown has a tendency to break out The Floss at random times on set, and she can do it rather unnaturally quickly.