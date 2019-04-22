The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Sesame Street favorite Elmo stops by Westeros to teach a couple Game of Thrones characters about respect. Plus, Leslie Jones freaks out about the show’s final season premiere with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show‘s James Corden has his parents watch the HBO series for the first time, and he also auditions for the show with Andrew Garfield.

First up, even though Game of Thrones may be full of endless violence and sexy, that didn’t stop Sesame Street from trying to make Westeros a little more wholesome with some help from Elmo. Cersei and Tyrion Lannister have had plenty of disagreements in the past, but Elmo teaches them how to respect each other once and for all.

Next up, no one watches hit television with as much enthusiasm as Leslie Jones. That’s why Late Night with Seth Meyers had the Saturday Night Live star sit down to watch the final season premiere, and their reactions are absolutely perfect. Hopefully they keep this up for the rest of the new episodes, especially when the finale comes around.

Just like Jon Snow, the parents of The Late Late Show host James Corden knew nothing about Game of Thrones. That made for a prime comedic opportunity to have a camera crew watch the final season premiere as their first experience with the series. It’s almost as entertaining as Leslie Jones watching the show.

Finally, James Corden and Andrew Garfield showed off their various Game of Thrones auditions that somehow didn’t land them roles on the series. Honestly, it’s probably for the best, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t say that we really need Andrew Garfield in more things since his Spider-Man franchise is long gone.