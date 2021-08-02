(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch as Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt hop on board the real Jungle Cruise attraction and put a little spin on the ride thanks to a voice in their ear. Plus, see how the two Jungle Cruise stars had such phenomenal chemistry in the action adventure movie. And finally, get a closer look at the recent updates to the full Disney theme park attraction.

First up, Disney had Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt ride Jungle Cruise at Disneyland and hop on the loud speaker as Skippers for some very lucky theme park goers. However, these two aren’t just giving the normal Jungle Cruise schtick, because their co-star Jack Whitehall is giving them their lines through an earpiece, and he has a tendency to go off-script.

Next, if it feels like Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have sizzling chemistry in Jungle Cruise, there’s a good reason for that. The two stars became such great friends during production, and Disney reveals how that shines through as they get together to shoot promotional bits for the movie. Even Jack Whitehall gets in on the fun and clearly jibed with the film’s leads.

Finally, there have been some significant and necessary updates to the classic Jungle Cruise ride from Disney Imagineering. The D23 Expo hones in on what has been touched up and upgraded with former Jungle Cruise skipper Justin Arthur and a panel of Imagineers taking a dive into the history of the ride and what they’ve done to enhance it for the best.